Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 2, 2017
Case Number
875316
Amount
$3,900.32
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Matia

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Eugene Arrington Pinkerton, et al.
12423 Phillips Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BOWERS, REGINALD 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
135.00 
Legal Frontage
37.00 
Average Depth
135 
Lot Square Ft.
4995 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 