Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 2, 2017
Case Number
875368
Amount
$433,378.41
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Synenberg

Plaintiff

Filed by.
National Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Carrie Lynn Davis
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant

Norman Deloach Jr., et al.
2603 Ginger Wren Road
Pepper Pike Ohio 44124
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
1.00800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
316.20 
Legal Frontage
155.00 
Average Depth
309 
Lot Square Ft.
43917 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 