Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- February 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 875407
- Amount
- $45,461.07
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge W. Collier
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
14405 Walters Rd., Ste. 200Houston Texas 77014
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Unknown Heirs, etc. of Oliver Martin, Deceased, et al.
Address unknown
Garfield Heights, OH 44125
