Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 3, 2017
Case Number
875407
Amount
$45,461.07
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge W. Collier

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.
14405 Walters Rd., Ste. 200
Houston Texas 77014

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of Oliver Martin, Deceased, et al.
Address unknown
Garfield Heights, OH 44125
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Szokan, David M. & Veit, Tiffa 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
120 
Lot Square Ft.
4800 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 