Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 9, 2017
Case Number
13464
Amount
$1,970.81
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Charles O'Malley
Michael C. O'Malley
1200 Ontario
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Edward Brown Sr., etc., et al.
4440 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Ohio 44143
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.15300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
33.00 
Legal Frontage
26.30 
Average Depth
33 
Lot Square Ft.
6678 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 