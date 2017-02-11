Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 9, 2017
Case Number
13465
Amount
$1,866.28
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Charles O'Malley
Michael C. O'Malley
1200 Ontario
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Felica Cole, et al.
1332 East 152nd Street
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CHASE MANHATTEN BANK SUCCESSOR 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
62.00 
Legal Frontage
41.60 
Average Depth
62 
Lot Square Ft.
2604 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 