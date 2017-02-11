Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 9, 2017
Case Number
13467
Amount
$448.30
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Mary Jones, et al.
617 Canaveral Ave.
Titusville Florida 32796
