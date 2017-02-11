Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- February 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 875458
- Amount
- $4,138.85
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge B. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Gerald A. Crayton, et al.
14318 Woodworth Rd.East Cleveland Ohio 44112
