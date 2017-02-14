Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 10, 2017
Case Number
13472
Amount
$955.65
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Gregory L. Rivers, et al.
22701 Lake Shore Blvd., Apt. 303
Euclid Ohio 44123
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
RIVERS, GREGORY L. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
135.00 
Legal Frontage
37.10 
Average Depth
135 
Lot Square Ft.
4995 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 