Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 7, 2017
Case Number
875514
Amount
$61,086.47
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Nationstar Mortgage Llc, 8950 Cypress Waters Blvd
Coppell, TX 75019

Plaintiff's Attorney

James Louis Sassano
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122

Defendant

George E. Van Lowe, et al.
3366 East Scarborough Road
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
114.00 
Legal Frontage
46.00 
Average Depth
114 
Lot Square Ft.
5244 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 