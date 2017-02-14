Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 7, 2017
Case Number
875543
Amount
$1,127.23
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Clancy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Cathy L. Figueroa, et al.
2180 West 81st Street
Cleveland Ohio 44102
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
FIGUEROA, CATHY L. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
125.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
125 
Lot Square Ft.
4375 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 