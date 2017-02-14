Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 7, 2017
Case Number
875564
Amount
$56,100.45
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA, etc.
Co Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Carrie Lynn Davis
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant

Janice M. Almeida, et al.
2201 Acacia Park Dr., Apt. 307
Lyndhurst Ohio 44124
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SPS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
107.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
107 
Lot Square Ft.
4815 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 