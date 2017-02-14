Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- February 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 875564
- Amount
- $56,100.45
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge B. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA, etc.
Co Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227
Defendant
Janice M. Almeida, et al.
2201 Acacia Park Dr., Apt. 307Lyndhurst Ohio 44124
