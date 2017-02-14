Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- February 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 875576
- Amount
- $101,452.16
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Gaul
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Torri Jackson, et al.
10514 Grandview Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44104
