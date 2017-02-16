Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
February 9, 2017
Case Number
875677
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge B. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Ronald Stunek, et al.
643 Windrush Dr.
Westlake Ohio 44145

Plaintiff's Attorney

Dennis Robert Lansdowne
Spangenberg, Shibley & Liber LLP
1001 Lakeside Ave. E.
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

University Hospital Medical Group, et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., #2315
Shaker Heights Ohio 44122
