Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 875677
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge B. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Ronald Stunek, et al.
643 Windrush Dr.Westlake Ohio 44145
Plaintiff's Attorney
Spangenberg, Shibley & Liber LLP
1001 Lakeside Ave. E.
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
University Hospital Medical Group, et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., #2315Shaker Heights Ohio 44122
About your information and the public record.