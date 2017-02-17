Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 10, 2017
Case Number
875778
Amount
$395,974.95
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Shaughnessy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Bank of America, NA
100 North Tryon St.
Charlotte North Carolina 28202

Plaintiff's Attorney

Jeanna Marie Weaver
Plunkett Cooney
300 E. Broad St., Ste 590
Columbus OH 43215

Defendant

IKE Investments, LLC, et al.
164 North Street
Chagrin Falls Ohio 44022
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
IKE INVESTMENTS, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
RB 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
760 
Use Area
2894 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
37197 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.20600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
83.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
8964 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1213
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
254
Condition
VG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1980
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1681
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Amenity

Measure
254
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
841
Use Description
BSMT - UTILITY
Description
BMT
Area
1681
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1213
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
2ND
 