Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 13, 2017
Case Number
875847
Amount
$24,870.02
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Jackson

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Sedgwick Condominiums Unit Owners Association, Inc.
50 Public Square, Ste. 2000
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Mary Katherine Bushey
Kaman & Cusimano, LLC
50 Public Square #2000
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Spouse, if any, of Dean John Clarke, et al.
15610 Van Aken Blvd., Unit 30
Shaker Heights Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
TC SEDGWICK PARTNERS, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.98100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
42754 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 