Common Pleas Consumer Debt
- Date Filed
- February 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 875875
- Amount
- $4,335.00
- Case Type
- Consumer Debt
- Judge
- Judge R. McClelland
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Emergency Professional Services, Inc.
Mason Schilling & Mason Co Lpa, P.O. Box 498367
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Plaintiff's Attorney
Mason Schilling & Mason Co., LPA
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste 202
Cincinnati OH 45249
Defendant
Demeterius D. Thompson
4645 W. 149th StCleveland Ohio 44135
