Common Pleas Consumer Debt

Date Filed
February 14, 2017
Case Number
875875
Amount
$4,335.00
Case Type
Consumer Debt
Judge
Judge R. McClelland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Emergency Professional Services, Inc.
Mason Schilling & Mason Co Lpa, P.O. Box 498367
Cincinnati, OH 45249

Plaintiff's Attorney

Rachel Jill Mason
Mason Schilling & Mason Co., LPA
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste 202
Cincinnati OH 45249

Defendant

Demeterius D. Thompson
4645 W. 149th St
Cleveland Ohio 44135
