Common Pleas Consumer Debt
- Date Filed
- February 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 875876
- Amount
- $3,072.00
- Case Type
- Consumer Debt
- Judge
- Judge C. Friedland
Plaintiff
Filed by.
MSMG Critical Care Johnson City
Mason Schilling & Mason Co Lpa, P.O. Box 498367
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Plaintiff's Attorney
Mason Schilling & Mason Co., LPA
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste 202
Cincinnati OH 45249
Defendant
Deandre L. Miller
3495 East 98th St, Apt. 412Cleveland Ohio 44104
