Common Pleas Consumer Debt

Date Filed
February 14, 2017
Case Number
875885
Amount
$1,860.00
Case Type
Consumer Debt
Judge
Judge B. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Emergency Professional Services, Inc.
Mason Schilling & Mason Co Lpa, P.O. Box 498367
Cincinnati, OH 45249

Plaintiff's Attorney

Rachel Jill Mason
Mason Schilling & Mason Co., LPA
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste 202
Cincinnati OH 45249

Defendant

Sholonda S. Hall
9901 Union Ave., Apt. 1
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 