Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- February 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 875892
- Amount
- $19,882.38
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Saffold
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Third Federal Savings and Loan Assoc. of Cleveland
7007 Broadway Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44105
Plaintiff's Attorney
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122
Defendant
Teresa Gerbasi Gerbasi, etc., et al.
1135 Lander RoadMayfield Heights Ohio 44124
