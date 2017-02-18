Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- February 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 875900
- Amount
- $6,294.52
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Andre Lamar Hollins, et al.
14910 Ohio Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44128
