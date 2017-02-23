Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 21, 2017
Case Number
13498
Amount
$8,490.39
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

All Ohio Solutions, LLC
4378 Neville Road
South Euclid Ohio 44121
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BLUE GROUND PROPERTIES 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3476 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
140.00 
Legal Frontage
41.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5740 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
840
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1960
Exterior Walls
A/V
Floor Area
1796
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1680
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1796
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1680
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 