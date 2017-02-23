Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 21, 2017
Case Number
13499
Amount
$480.31
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Mike Bugarcic, et al.
5767 Portage Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44127
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.05500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
80.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
80 
Lot Square Ft.
2400 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 