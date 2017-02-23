Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- February 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 875964
- Amount
- $1,973.22
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Shaughnessy
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Randall Ware, et al.
P. O. Box 43663
Cleveland, OH 44143
