Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- February 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 875995
- Amount
- $1,505,000.00
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Matia
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Fifth Third Mortgage Co.
9200 Montgomery Rd, Bldg 7bCincinnati Ohio 45242
Plaintiff's Attorney
Richards & Associates Co., L.P.A.
9200 Montgomery Road
Cincinnati OH 45242
Defendant
Unknown Successor Trustee of the Renee E. Kopittke Revocable Trust Dated February 26, 2007, et al.
15 River Mountain Dr.Moreland Hills Ohio 44022
