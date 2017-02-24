Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- February 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 13500
- Amount
- $2,439.75
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117
Defendant
Austin & Associates, LLC
10805 Grandview Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44104
