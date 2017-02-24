Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- February 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 876084
- Amount
- $97,269.45
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge H. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Third Federal Savings and Loan Association
7007 Broadway Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44105
Plaintiff's Attorney
Carlisle, McNellie, Rini, Kramer &Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122
Defendant
Dennis C. Marella, et al.
824 Rolling Pines Loop Rd., N.E.Leland North Carolina 28451
