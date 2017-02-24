Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 16, 2017
Case Number
876084
Amount
$97,269.45
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge H. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Third Federal Savings and Loan Association
7007 Broadway Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44105

Plaintiff's Attorney

Maureen Catherine Zink
Carlisle, McNellie, Rini, Kramer &Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122

Defendant

Dennis C. Marella, et al.
824 Rolling Pines Loop Rd., N.E.
Leland North Carolina 28451
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
PVT 
Gas
Sewer
SP 
Electricity
Acreage
1.05600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
457.80 
Legal Frontage
191.90 
Average Depth
457 
Lot Square Ft.
46020 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 