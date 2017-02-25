Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 17, 2017
Case Number
876112
Amount
$6,284.58
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge W. Collier

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Proactive Tax & Real Estate Solutions, Inc., et al.
19800 Libby Rd.
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HOGUE, ROBERT 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
114.00 
Legal Frontage
37.40 
Average Depth
114 
Lot Square Ft.
4560 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 