Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 17, 2017
Case Number
876126
Amount
$74,478.60
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gall

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsch Bank Trust Co. Americas, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Maria Teresa Williams
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant

William R. Allman, et al.
Serve Highest Officer Found, 150 East Gay Street, 21st Floor
Columbus, OH 43215
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.19100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
151.00 
Legal Frontage
55.00 
Average Depth
151 
Lot Square Ft.
8305 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 