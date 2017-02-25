Common Pleas Tort-motor vehicle

Date Filed
February 17, 2017
Case Number
876128
Amount
$500,000.00
Case Type
Tort-motor vehicle
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Shawnbe Mitchell
4003 Strandhill Rd.
Cleveland Ohio 44128

Plaintiff's Attorney

David Lindsay Lash
David L. Lash
23811 Chagrin Boulevard
Beachwood OH 44122

Defendant

Progressive Direct Insurance Company, et al.
Co Chief Financial Officer Reg Agen, 200 E. Gaines Street
Tallahassee, FL 32399
