Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 876150
- Amount
- $69,455.09
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Friedman
Plaintiff
Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA
Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP
366 East Broad Street
Columbus OH 43015
Defendant
Joseph G. Paulozzi, et al.
274 E. Streetsboro StreetHudson Ohio 44236
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 2
- Zoning Code
- C1
- Zoning Use
- COM-
- Tax Disrtict
- 130
- Use Area
- 2768
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- STORE W/ WALKUP APTS
- Neighborhood
- 57087
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.10600
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 40.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 4600
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 1092
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1922
- Effective Age
- 1950
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 1320
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 2
- Single Fixtures
- 12
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 12
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 10
Building Use
- Area
- 1192
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1320
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1192
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND