Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
February 21, 2017
Case Number
876181
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge S. Miday

Plaintiff

Filed by.
A Minor Jayceon Brewster, et al.
930 Wenso St.
Bedford Ohio 44146

Plaintiff's Attorney

Jonathan David Mester
Nurenberg Paris Heller & McCarthy Co LPA
600 Superior Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44114-2654

Defendant

Hillcrest Hospital, et al.
Ccac, 25875 Science Park Dr., Ac1-2-108
Beachwood, OH 44122
