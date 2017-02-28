Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 21, 2017
Case Number
876194
Amount
$120,569.52
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. McDonnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
C/O Roundpoint Mortgage Services, 5032 Parkway Plaza Blvd Ste. 200
Charlotte, NC 28217

Plaintiff's Attorney

Douglas Anthony Haessig
Reimer Arnovitz Chernek & Jeffrey Co LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Tenisha Pollard, et al.
18201 Marcella Road
Cleveland Ohio 44119
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.16200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
176.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
176 
Lot Square Ft.
7040 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 