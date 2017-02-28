Common Pleas Other
- Date Filed
- February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 876202
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Other
- Judge
- Judge B. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Kenneth W. Gibson Sr., et al.
3517 Antisdale Ave.Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
Plaintiff's Attorney
SOLE PRACTITIONER
1413 GOLDEN GATE BOULEVARD -SU
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS OH 44124
Defendant
City of City of Cleveland Heights, Cleveland Heights, et al.
40 Severance CircleCleveland Heights Ohio 44118
