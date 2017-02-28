Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
February 21, 2017
Case Number
876219
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge D. Gaul

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Administratrix Rasheeda Lewis
4133 Verona Rd.
South Euclid Ohio 44121

Plaintiff's Attorney

Jeffrey Allan Leikin
Nurenberg Paris Heller & McCarthy Co LPA
600 Superior Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44114-2654

Defendant

Et. Al. Solon Pointe At Emerald Ridge
5625 Emerald Ridge Road
Solon Ohio 44139
