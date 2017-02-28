Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 876219
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge D. Gaul
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Administratrix Rasheeda Lewis
4133 Verona Rd.South Euclid Ohio 44121
Plaintiff's Attorney
Nurenberg Paris Heller & McCarthy Co LPA
600 Superior Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44114-2654
Defendant
Et. Al. Solon Pointe At Emerald Ridge
5625 Emerald Ridge RoadSolon Ohio 44139
