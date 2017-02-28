Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 21, 2017
Case Number
876226
Amount
$27,607.42
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Barker

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
Co Seterus Inc Fka Ibm Lender Busin, 14523 Sw Millikan Way Ste. 200
Beaverton, OR 97005

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Susie M. Ray, et al.
4817 Derbyshire Dr.
North Randall Ohio 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
RAY, WILLIAM JR.. & SUSIE M 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.19300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
70.00 
Average Depth
120 
Lot Square Ft.
8400 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 