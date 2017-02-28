Common Pleas Contract

Date Filed
February 21, 2017
Case Number
876235
Amount
$119,170.33
Case Type
Contract
Judge
Judge D. Calabrese

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Onesource Employee Management, LLC
10690 Loveland Madeira Rd.
Loveland Ohio 45140

Plaintiff's Attorney

George Matthew Parker
George Matthew Parker
10690 Loveland Madeira Road
Loveland OH 45140

Defendant

Contract Transport Services, Inc., et al.
3223 Perkins Ave., Statutory Agent-William Madachik
Cleveland, OH 44131
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 