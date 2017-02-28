Common Pleas Contract
- Date Filed
- February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 876235
- Amount
- $119,170.33
- Case Type
- Contract
- Judge
- Judge D. Calabrese
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Onesource Employee Management, LLC
10690 Loveland Madeira Rd.Loveland Ohio 45140
Plaintiff's Attorney
George Matthew Parker
10690 Loveland Madeira Road
Loveland OH 45140
Defendant
Contract Transport Services, Inc., et al.
3223 Perkins Ave., Statutory Agent-William Madachik
Cleveland, OH 44131
