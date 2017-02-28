Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 876265
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge N. Fuerst
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Admin. of Est. of Jackie White Linda White
6233 Whitetail RunOakwood Village Ohio 44146
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Robenalt Law Firm, Inc.
23550 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145
Defendant
Cleveland Clinic Foundation, et al.
1300 East 9th StreetCleveland Ohio 44114
