Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
February 21, 2017
Case Number
876265
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge N. Fuerst

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Admin. of Est. of Jackie White Linda White
6233 Whitetail Run
Oakwood Village Ohio 44146

Plaintiff's Attorney

Thomas Durbin Robenalt
The Robenalt Law Firm, Inc.
23550 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145

Defendant

Cleveland Clinic Foundation, et al.
1300 East 9th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44114
