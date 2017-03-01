Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 22, 2017
Case Number
876277
Amount
$660.43
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Fuerst

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Lorenzo D. Douglas, et al.
14130 Sylvia Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
133.00 
Legal Frontage
35.30 
Average Depth
133 
Lot Square Ft.
4655 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 