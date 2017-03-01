Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- February 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 876302
- Amount
- $94,297.97
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011
Defendant
Corey M. Gildea, et al.
9355 Basswood Dr.Olmsted Falls Ohio 44138
About your information and the public record.