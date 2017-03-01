Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 22, 2017
Case Number
876302
Amount
$94,297.97
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Reese Brinkman
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011

Defendant

Corey M. Gildea, et al.
9355 Basswood Dr.
Olmsted Falls Ohio 44138
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GILDEA, COREY M. & SARA J. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.22400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
150.00 
Legal Frontage
65.00 
Average Depth
150 
Lot Square Ft.
9750 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 