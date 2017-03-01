Common Pleas Quiet title

Date Filed
February 22, 2017
Case Number
876306
Case Type
Quiet title
Judge
Judge D. Matia

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Alsol, Inc.
4623 Clark Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44102

Plaintiff's Attorney

David Marlborough Lynch
David M. Lynch
333 Babbitt Road
Euclid OH 44123

Defendant

Fabian Barbolovici, et al.
11899 Castleton Lane
Grafton Ohio 44044
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
1455 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
NIGHTCLUB 
Neighborhood
50077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3900 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1455
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1912
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1455
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1455
Use Description
REST-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
1455
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
 