Common Pleas Quiet title
- Date Filed
- February 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 876306
- Case Type
- Quiet title
- Judge
- Judge D. Matia
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Alsol, Inc.
4623 Clark Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44102
Plaintiff's Attorney
David M. Lynch
333 Babbitt Road
Euclid OH 44123
Defendant
Fabian Barbolovici, et al.
11899 Castleton LaneGrafton Ohio 44044
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 2
- Zoning Code
- GR
- Zoning Use
- COM-
- Tax Disrtict
- 10
- Use Area
- 1455
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- NIGHTCLUB
- Neighborhood
- 50077
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.09000
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 30.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 3900
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 1455
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1912
- Effective Age
- 1940
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 1455
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 2
- Single Fixtures
- 1
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 5
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 10
Building Use
- Area
- 1455
- Use Description
- REST-BSM-STG
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1455
- Use Description
- RESTAURANT
- Description
- 1ST