Common Pleas Other
- Date Filed
- February 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 876320
- Amount
- $6,172.15
- Case Type
- Other
- Judge
- Judge P. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Cleveland State University
Collections Enforcement, 150 E. Gay St., 21st Floor
Columbus, OH 43215
Plaintiff's Attorney
Keith D. Weiner & Associates, Co. LPA
75 Public Square, 4th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Katherine Myles
21170 Ellacott Parkway, Apt. 309Warrensville Heights Ohio 44128
