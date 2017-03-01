Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 22, 2017
Case Number
876334
Amount
$76,510.35
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
National Credit Union Administration Board
Co Roundpoint Mortgage Services, 5032 Parkway Plaza Blvd Ste. 200
Charlotte, NC 28217

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Jeffrey Mrofchak, et al.
23821 Alberton Road
Euclid Ohio 44123
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
124.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
124 
Lot Square Ft.
4960 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 