Common Pleas Consumer Debt

Date Filed
February 22, 2017
Case Number
876360
Amount
$1,823.00
Case Type
Consumer Debt
Judge
Judge M. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Southeastern Emergency Physicians, LLC
5181 Natorp Blvd., Ste. 202, P. O. Box 498367
Cincinnati, OH 45249

Plaintiff's Attorney

Rachel Jill Mason
Mason Schilling & Mason Co., LPA
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste 202
Cincinnati OH 45249

Defendant

Ernest A. Fuller
16251 Heather Lane
Middleburg Heights Ohio 44130
About your information and the public record.

 