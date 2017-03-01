Common Pleas Consumer Debt
- Date Filed
- February 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 876360
- Amount
- $1,823.00
- Case Type
- Consumer Debt
- Judge
- Judge M. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Southeastern Emergency Physicians, LLC
5181 Natorp Blvd., Ste. 202, P. O. Box 498367
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Plaintiff's Attorney
Mason Schilling & Mason Co., LPA
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste 202
Cincinnati OH 45249
Defendant
Ernest A. Fuller
16251 Heather LaneMiddleburg Heights Ohio 44130
