Common Pleas Consumer Debt

Date Filed
February 22, 2017
Case Number
876362
Amount
$2,176.00
Case Type
Consumer Debt
Judge
Judge D. Calabrese

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Emergency Professional Services, Inc.
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste. 202, P.O. Box 498367
Cincinnati, OH 45249

Plaintiff's Attorney

Rachel Jill Mason
Mason Schilling & Mason Co., LPA
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste 202
Cincinnati OH 45249

Defendant

Angela McLaughlin Bigsby, etc.
46666 Gallup Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44127
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 