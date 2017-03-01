Common Pleas Consumer Debt
- Date Filed
- February 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 876362
- Amount
- $2,176.00
- Case Type
- Consumer Debt
- Judge
- Judge D. Calabrese
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Emergency Professional Services, Inc.
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste. 202, P.O. Box 498367
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Plaintiff's Attorney
Mason Schilling & Mason Co., LPA
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste 202
Cincinnati OH 45249
Defendant
Angela McLaughlin Bigsby, etc.
46666 Gallup AveCleveland Ohio 44127
About your information and the public record.