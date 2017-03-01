Common Pleas Consumer Debt

Date Filed
February 22, 2017
Case Number
876363
Amount
$1,118.00
Case Type
Consumer Debt
Judge
Judge P. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Emergency Professional Services, Inc.
5181 Natorp Blvd., Ste. 202, P. O. Box 498367
Cincinnati, OH 45249

Plaintiff's Attorney

Rachel Jill Mason
Mason Schilling & Mason Co., LPA
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste 202
Cincinnati OH 45249

Defendant

Glendale Smith
17530 Lakeshore Blvd., Apt. 205
Cleveland Ohio 44119
