Common Pleas Consumer Debt
- Date Filed
- February 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 876363
- Amount
- $1,118.00
- Case Type
- Consumer Debt
- Judge
- Judge P. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Emergency Professional Services, Inc.
5181 Natorp Blvd., Ste. 202, P. O. Box 498367
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Plaintiff's Attorney
Mason Schilling & Mason Co., LPA
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste 202
Cincinnati OH 45249
Defendant
Glendale Smith
17530 Lakeshore Blvd., Apt. 205Cleveland Ohio 44119
