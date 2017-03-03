Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 24, 2017
Case Number
876451
Amount
$1,076.28
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. McDonnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Latoya Dixon, et al.
13607 Saybrook Ave.
Garfield Heights Ohio 44105
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
126.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
126 
Lot Square Ft.
4410 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 