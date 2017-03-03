Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
February 24, 2017
Case Number
876481
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge M. Donnelly

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Bradford E. Baron
25927 Bagley Rd.
Olmsted Falls Ohio 44138

Plaintiff's Attorney

Christian Riter Patno
McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co.,
101 W Prospect Ave, Ste 1800
Cleveland OH 44115-1088

Defendant

John Wolf, III, et al.
25651 Detroit Rd., Ste. 304
Westlake Ohio 44145
