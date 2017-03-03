Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- February 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 876481
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge M. Donnelly
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Bradford E. Baron
25927 Bagley Rd.Olmsted Falls Ohio 44138
Plaintiff's Attorney
McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co.,
101 W Prospect Ave, Ste 1800
Cleveland OH 44115-1088
Defendant
John Wolf, III, et al.
25651 Detroit Rd., Ste. 304Westlake Ohio 44145
