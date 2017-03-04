Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- February 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 876539
- Amount
- $3,273.94
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Ambrose
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Debbie S. Morgan, et al.
270 East 270th St.Euclid OH 44132
