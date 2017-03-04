Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 27, 2017
Case Number
876539
Amount
$3,273.94
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Ambrose

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Debbie S. Morgan, et al.
270 East 270th St.
Euclid OH 44132
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.16200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
114.00 
Legal Frontage
67.10 
Average Depth
114 
Lot Square Ft.
7068 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 