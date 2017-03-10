Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 27, 2017
Case Number
876543
Amount
$75,012.09
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Burnside

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Dollar Bank, FSB
C/O Dollar Bank Servicing Center, 300 West Tuscarawas St.
Canton, OH 44702

Plaintiff's Attorney

James Louis Sassano
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122

Defendant

Charles E. Smith, et al.
868 Beverly Road
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44121
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
KANG, DAVID E 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.16300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
142.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
142 
Lot Square Ft.
7100 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 