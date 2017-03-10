Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- February 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 876543
- Amount
- $75,012.09
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Burnside
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Dollar Bank, FSB
C/O Dollar Bank Servicing Center, 300 West Tuscarawas St.
Canton, OH 44702
Plaintiff's Attorney
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122
Defendant
Charles E. Smith, et al.
868 Beverly RoadCleveland Heights Ohio 44121
About your information and the public record.