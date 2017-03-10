Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- February 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 876640
- Amount
- $12,383.25
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Jackson
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100West Palm Beach Florida 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
230 West Huron Road
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
William A. Frazier, et al.
54 Lexington SuqareEuclid Ohio 44143
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- FRAZIER, WILLIAM A. & GERALDIN
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 6
- Zoning Code
- MF-1
- Zoning Use
- APT-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 3840
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- 4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS
- Neighborhood
- 26070
- Total Buildings
- 4
- Acreage
- 0.24600
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 50.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 10700
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 720
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- PR
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1923
- Effective Age
- 1930
- Exterior Walls
- A/V
- Floor Area
- 720
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 2
- Living Units
- 2
- Single Fixtures
- 2
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 8
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 10
Building Use
- Area
- 720
- Use Description
- MULTI RES BSMT-UF
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 720
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 720
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 2ND
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 600
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- PR
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 0000
- Effective Age
- 1930
- Exterior Walls
- A/V
- Floor Area
- 1200
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 4
- Living Units
- 4
- Single Fixtures
- 4
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 16
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 10
Building Use
- Area
- 1200
- Use Description
- MULTI RES BSMT-UF
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1200
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1200
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 2ND